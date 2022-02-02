Miami Dolphins head coaching search could take a hit
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of a head coaching search that has now taken a backseat to a major lawsuit. Will that impact the task at hand?
On Thursday, the Dolphins are reportedly going to interview Mike McDaniel for their vacant head coaching job but some are wondering if that will take place now that the Brian Flores lawsuit has taken ahold of the organization.
Where the Dolphins were set to ask McDaniel questions, they may be the one answering his.
Any head coaching candidate will have to think hard about the allegations that have been levied against owner Stephen Ross. You can read those here.
The allegations could have serious impact on the Dolphins search. Consider that there is no guarantees that the Dolphins draft capital will be available for them to use, this year or next, if the NFL penalizes the team. Fines could be levied against the team and the Dolphins could be sold.
The start of free agency is a month away but will Miami draw interest from players around the NFL? Especially if Ross is still the owner?
Ross has to sign off on any coaching hire and will have to agree to free agent contracts. This situation makes that more difficult. It is hard enough for a coach to step into a new role, especially a first time HC. It is much harder to step into a PR nightmare.
Whether or not McDaniel will interview with the Dolphins tomorrow is not know and it isn’t clear if Ross will be a part of that interview or in what capacity but it isn’t a perfect situation that it was a week ago, or even a couple of days ago.