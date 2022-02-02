Stephen Ross gets his Jim Harbaugh wish as he returns to Michigan
By Brian Miller
Stephen Ross told the media that he would not be the man to take Jim Harbaugh out of Michigan, now he gets his wish with Harbaugh staying in NCAA.
It was reported a short while ago that Harbaugh informed the University of Michigan that he would return to the school for the 2022 season. Beyond that, it is unclear.
Harbaugh interviewed with the Viking on Wednesday but has opted to stay in the college ranks. It was reported last month that Ross was determined to keep Harbaugh at Michigan despite the fact his own team was looking for a new head coach. Now, he may have to cough up some more cash to the school if Harbaugh is to get more money.
The Dolphins now have to move on from Harbaugh, not that they were ever truly involved in hiring him but speculation over the last week or two gave Ross an out if he desired to hire his alma mater’s coach.
Harbaugh’s return will leave both the Vikings and Dolphins looking for a new head coach as well as the Texans, Jaguars, Bears, Broncos, and Saints. The Raiders are hiring Josh McDaniels from the Patriots while the Giants have hired Brian Daboll.
The Broncos have been put for sale and if the Dolphins somehow end up in the same boat, it will be quite interesting.
As for Harbaugh, it seems he is ready to return to the NFL under the right circumstances but so far, that circumstance has not been uncovered.