Miami Dolphins HC interviews continue today with Kellen Moore
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hosting Cowboys OC Kellen Moore today for their vacant head coaching job but the clubhouse leader may be Mike McDaniel.
In San Francisco, the 49ers have hired Anthony Lynn to replace McDaniel who many believe will be the Dolphins next head coach. The hiring certainly appears to be an indication that McDaniel is moving on and is being replaced. If the Dolphins are hiring him, they apparently haven’t told Moore.
Moore is an interesting candidate who has four years of coaching experience but his offenses in Dallas have been very good. Is he a dark horse candidate or are the Dolphins simply doing their due diligence? We may not know what the Dolphins intentions are until Monday.
At this point it does appear to be a two person race for the job but with Miami allowing McDaniel to leave on Friday night without a contract doesn’t spell out a decision being made. Once the next HC is officially hired, that coach will need to begin assembling their staff.
There is still questions as to who will run the defensive side of the ball. It has been widely speculated that the Dolphins executives are hoping to retain their defensive coaching staff but there is no guarantee that the rumors of them forcing the coaches upon the new HC are true or not.
If the defensive coaching staff remains in place, it wouldn’t be a bad thing although I don’t believe that a new HC should be forced to keep a staff. Regardless, the offensive side of the ball is expected to be completely rebuilt and it should be.
The Dolphins should be ready to make an official announcement sometime by Monday if not on Sunday.