Miami Dolphins: 1 free agent wish for every position
After a tumultuous year on the field, the Miami Dolphins will have plenty of roster holes to fill during the 2022 off season. The draft will be instrumental in adding young talent to an already young and talented roster, but free agency comes first and would have a bigger immediate impact should be Dolphins want a shot at competing next year.
The official start to the League Year will not be until mid-March, meaning that we have some time before the free agency period actually begins. But that didn’t stop us from putting together a wish list of players that the Dolphins could sign to help the team next season and beyond. The following is a collection of free agents, one for each position, that could be a potential wish list for Miami.
QB: Marcus Mariota
The Dolphins will be on the hunt for a new backup quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa, and I’ve written before about how much sense a Marcus Mariota signing would be. Tua’s durability has been a question mark for the last few years, and having a legit option as the #2 guy will be a necessity. Jacoby Brissett didn’t exactly work out last season, and Miami should have learned their lesson. Mariota would be affordable and would fit.
RB: Phillip Lindsay
Before Duke Johnson burst on to the scene for the Miami Dolphins last season, it was Phillip Lindsay who looked like he might take over first team reps in place of Myles Gaskin. Lindsay was a breath of fresh air after having watched the abysmal running back play for the first three quarters of the year, with his downhill running and prowess in pass blocking. He shouldn’t be the number one option if the Dolphins decide to re-sign him, but Lindsay would be a positive presence for depth at the position.
WR: Mike Williams
This is a signing that I wouldn’t mind seeing if DeVante Parker is moved. Mike Williams would be a solid replacement for the longest-tenured Miami Dolphins player, as he has the size and catch radius to match Parker’s missed presence. Williams has had solid seasons in the past, but 2021 was a breakout year for him. He was targeted 39 more times than ever before, and finished with 1,100+ yards and 9 touchdowns. There may be other, more affordable options at wide receiver, but this could be an avenue that Miami explores to bolster its arsenal of weapons.