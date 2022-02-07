Miami Dolphins: 3 players that Mike McDaniel will help the most
The offense for the Miami Dolphins should look very different with new head coach Mike McDaniel at the helm. Which players will benefit the most?
It finally happened. Nearly a month after Brian Flores was relieved of his duties as head coach, the Miami Dolphins have found someone to fill the vacant position.
After a long search that included interviews with the likes of Dan Quinn, Vance Joseph, and Kellen Moore, and swirling speculation about Jim Harbaugh perhaps making the leap back in to the NFL, the Dolphins have decided on Mike McDaniel. The former 49ers offensive coordinator has been a coach in the league for 14 years, and has been the one assistant that Kyle Shanahan has carried with him on his staff for over ten years and across four teams. He brings a running game specialty, and has been known as one of the more innovative game planners in the league.
McDaniel is the 7th straight rookie head coach that the Dolphins have hired, and some were calling for Miami to buck the trend and bring in someone with experience. But as the league has changed, and some of the successful up-and-coming head coaches are younger than some players, including Matt LaFleur, Sean McVay, and Brandon Staley. Interestingly, McDaniel comes from the same coaching tree that the first two emerged from. Ownership and the front office is hoping that he can replicate the early success that the others have had, which would make him one of the most successful coaches that the franchise has had since Don Shula.
So what will McDaniel bring to the table? The Dolphins are hoping that he will lead them to their first playoff appearance since 2016, and in doing so will maximize the potential and output of certain players. Which guys on Miami’s roster will benefit the most from the presence of the new coach and new schemes? Here are the top three options: