Top 3 2022 free agency needs for the Miami Dolphins
By Alex Mesa
With all the controversy and craziness happening around the Miami Dolphins organization why don’t we take a look at what this team needs to do to improve on the field next season.
Offensive Line
The offensive line was a struggle all season and keeping QB of the future Tua Tagovailoa upright must be a priority this offseason for GM Chris Grier. Some of my favorite free agent targets amongst the big boys are:
Terron Armstead– Veteran and proven, has been protecting Drew Brees for a long time and was part of a very solid Saints offensive line room.
Ryan Jensen– Super Bowl winning experience and is still in his prime at the age of 30 and can stay healthy throughout the season, reliability is key.
Trent Brown– Many years in New England and has learned from some of the best coaches and has proven to be a great pass protector, my only concern is his ability to stay healthy throughout an entire season.
Running Back
The last star caliber running back the Dolphins have had to compliment the passing game was in 2016 with Jay Ajayi and it turned out to be a pretty decent season for Miami on the offensive side of the ball.
Tua showed a lot of struggles last season when in long distance situations needing to get 5+ yards and to avoid that I believe a run game where you can get chunks of yardage at a time will limit those 3rd and long situations and put our young QB in better situations for our offense as a whole. Some of my favorite targets at running back this offseason are:
Duke Johnson– Duke showed some very good footage with the team last season having 2 100+ yd games behind a bad offensive line and we can only imagine what he can do with a competent and improved offensive line.
Leonard Fournette– Fournette seems to have rejuvenated his career in Tampa Bay after really not being able to find footing in Jacksonville to start off his career. He would be a great addition he’s explosive and can make big plays in the passing game when needed. His elusiveness is what’s going to make him a hot commodity going into free agency.
Cordarrelle Patterson– Patterson is one of those “wide backs” can play running back but gets a lot of his yardage in the passing game. You can put him anywhere on the field and can get creative with playcalling with him on the field. Would be a really useful weapon for the offense especially alongside Jaylen Waddle.
Wide Receiver
Outside of Jaylen Waddle the rest of the wide receivers really struggled to produce and stay healthy. Giving Tua more options to be able to throw to and that can make plays after the catch will take our offense to a whole new level. Some targets that are free agents this offseason that can really fit our offense are:
Chris Godwin– Before his ACL tear late last season Godwin was having a career season and became one of Brady’s favorite targets in Tampa. Reliable and explosive, can make those plays in the clutch moments when needed and has veteran experience that is lacked in the WR room.
JuJu Smith-Schuster– Juju is a nice slot receiver that can add depth to the group because yes he does his little funny TikTok dances and sometimes isn’t the most serious player off the field but on the field he produces numbers and has an above average route running ability and is a great WR2 or WR3.