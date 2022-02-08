Miami Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa a coach who believes he can win
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not given Tua Tagovailoa the best of circumstances in the last two seasons but that is about to change. Mike McDaniel is a “Tuanon”.
Not sure what “Tuanon” is? Don’t feel bad, I had to look it up. It’s a social media thing but basically is someone who unabashedly believes in Tua Tagovailoa. Calling Mike McDaniel one might be a stretch but he is definitely on his QBs side.
McDaniel made the long cross country flight from California on Monday and he didn’t waste time getting to talk to his new starting quarterback. In a video released by the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel praised his QB and told him that he was coming to Miami to make him great.
It may not be much but it speaks volumes for an organization who has had two years of bad publicity over a quarterback drafted 5th overall. This is the exact kind of support that Tua needs.
McDaniel telling Tua that it will take hard work on both of their parts is important. Telling Tua that his job is to bring out the best of him is another important point and is already a far cry from the support he gained from Brian Flores.
Miami’s offense is going to be tailored to what Tua can do as opposed to what he can’t. McDaniel believes that he can get this done. From the video, he is obviously excited to get to work and we have to imagine that it is a big relief for the Dolphins quarterback to know that he will have someone clearly on his side.
Will this translate to more wins? Maybe but that will not be seen until Miami gets back to work on the field. The coach is in the building and he is developing his system that will be used on offense. He, Mike McDaniel, will assemble his coaching staff and from there, they will begin the implementation of the offense. With Tua Tagovailoa front and center and fully supported.