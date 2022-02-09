3 things Miami Dolphins fans should watch for in the Super Bowl
There is one game remaining in the 2021 NFL season. Here are three reasons for Miami Dolphins fans to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday.
For the team and fan base alike, the 2021 season was a roller coaster for the Miami Dolphins. The team lost seven in a row and followed it up by winning seven straight, and they were in control of their own destiny with two games to play after being 1-7 at one point.
The campaign ended in disappointment, and the start to the off season hasn’t exactly gone swimmingly for Miami. After such an incredible showing by multiple teams during these playoffs, it is hard to ignore the fact that the Dolphins are not exactly close to being able to compete with the league’s elite. During the epic battle between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round, it felt as though we were watching the main event after being subjected to JV-level ball all season. There are also the lingering issues with the Brian Flores situation, and the immediate and long term futures of both the owner and franchise are in question.
But there is one final NFL game to be played before we dive in to the darkness of the off season. The surprising Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in their first Super Bowl since 1988, and will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams who become the second team in a row to play the big game in their home stadium. The Rams have the star power in Odell Beckham Jr, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald, but the Bengals themselves have young and talented players who will certainly become stars one day. Sunday could be a big help in pushing them in that direction.
So what are the things that us Miami Dolphins fans should pay attention to during the Super Bowl? What should we be keeping an eye out for as it regards to our team, both past and present? Here are three things: