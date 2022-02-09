Miami Dolphins: Ideal Mike McDaniel off-season plan
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins can officially begin to move through the off-season with a plan now that they have hired Mike McDaniel.
With the hiring of San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins can now take steps towards improving their roster and coaching staff. The first step will be the coaching staff.
The team will need to make a decision on Josh Boyer and what they will do on offense. The offensive staff, along with McDaniel, will need to focus on optimizing Tua Tagovalioa.
Outside of optimizing Tagovailoa, the team will need to focus on fixing the offensive lineman and the run game game. The focus on fixing both needs to be made a priority, mainly by general manager Chris Grier.
After letting go of Brian Flores, who the team had a winning record under the past two seasons, there were multiple rumors as to what the team would do. The team did what was rumored and signed an offensive coach.
The Dolphins will once again need to hit on their draft picks as they did with their first three in 2021. The team will also need need to chase after expensive options in free agency. With the most cap in the NFL and multiple holes, the Dolphins and McDaniel will have work to do before the 2022 NFL season.