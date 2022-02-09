Stephen Ross: Roger Goodell “disturbed” over ‘Pay to Lose’ accusations
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and Stephen Ross are once again in the crosshairs of what could be an NFL investigation thanks to Brian Flores blowing the whistle on a ‘pay to lose’ offer. Roger Goodell says that he was very disturbed by the information.
The news comes via Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl press conference. Ian Rapoport tweeted a couple of hours ago that Goodell, is going to take this very seriously. How serious? If there is truth that can be proven, it could be bad.
Goodell also said that he believes that an owner can be forced to sell the team, that there are rules in place that would allow the other owners to vote to remove and owner. While that may be true, the chances that a vote would go against Ross would be very unlikely. Even if the accusations are proven to be true.
One of those reasons would be the possibility of other owners infractions coming to light and having a precedent set. Jerry Richardson previously owned the Carolina Panthers and after complaints of sexual harassment were reported and proof existed, Richardson voluntarily sold his franchise.
It would be tough to get enough votes to force Ross to sell.
According to Armando Salguero, former Dolphins assistant head coach, Lance Bennett is the witness that Flores’ lawyers said could corroborate the claims that Flores was offered money to lose.
What happens next? The NFL has its hands full right now. They will have an independent investigation into harassment accusations against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder as well as one into the Dolphins which also encompasses allegations of possible tampering.
If there is any good news, the Dolphins will hold a press conference on Thursday morning to formally announce the hiring of Mike McDaniel who is assembling his staff. With any luck, this will go away soon and the Dolphins can concentrate on their off season plans.