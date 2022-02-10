Miami Dolphins will introduce Mike McDaniel at 10:00 am
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will hold a press conference introducing their new head coach, Mike McDaniels, today at 10:00 am. You can watch it live.
By the looks of the image below, the press conference will likely just be Mike McDaniel or quick introductions from either Stephen Ross or Chris Grier. For obvious reasons, the Dolphins owner is not likely to field any questions personally. And that is how it should be.
Today is about McDaniel. The 11th head coach in Miami Dolphins history that will serve not as an interim HC. McDaniel’s personality will be on display for the first time as the new man in town. Miami Mike they are starting to call him. Can he live up to the hype?
While many fans, if not most, have been on board with the hiring, it is interesting that no other team interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy. In total, 9 teams including Miami were looking for new head coaches this year.
McDaniel is bringing Jon Embree from San Francisco. Embree has served as the 49ers tight end coach for the last five seasons and will serve as the Dolphins TE coach and Assistant Head Coach. So far, McDaniel has not made an announcement on other key position within his coaching ranks.
It was announced on Wednesday that McDaniel will retain the Dolphins special teams coach, Danny Crossman, but it is still not clear if Josh Boyer will remain on as the DC. Offensively, McDaniel is interviewing coaches for the OC job but there has been no word on who he may peg for the all important offensive line coach.
We should learn more about his vision and his plans with coaching after the presser. You can view the press conference live on the Miami Dolphins official YouTube account.