Miami Dolphins hiring Wes Welker, lose Godsey, fire Alexander
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are bringing back one of their own. Mike McDaniels is hiring former NFL receiver Wes Welker to coach his receiving unit.
While not official, Armando Salguero broke the news on Twitter earlier this evening that Wes Welker will be coming home to Miami but this time in a coaching role. Welker was the receiver coach in San Francisco and built a good reputation with McDaniels. His return to Miami has most fans excited.
Welker is relatively new to the coaching ranks but he brings with him experience. Welker began coaching in 2017 as an assistant with the Texans before joining the 49ers in 2019. He has a great rapport with players and should be able to help Miami’s receivers get better. His hiring is a win for players like Jaylen Waddle and Mack Hollins if the Dolphins re-sign him.
Shortly after Mike McDaniels day with the press, it was reported that Gerald Alexander, the Dolphins secondary coach was fired by the team. The news came as a surprise to many because Alexander is a well liked coach. He recently interviewed with the Jaguars for their open DC position.
It is unclear why the move was made but some speculate that it was more intended to allow Alexander join the Jaguars in a different role. That being said, others are also surmising that we could see changes to the defensive staff. At least one position now needs to be filled.
One position that was already filled was the TE coaching job. Jon Embree is following McDaniel from San Francisco and will also be the assistant head coach. Embree is taking over for George Godsey who is leaving for the Baltimore Ravens where he will coach the TEs.
Godsey spent last season as the team’s TE coach as well as one of the co-offensive coordinators.
McDaniel has interviewed the Atlanta Falcons quarterback coach for the OC position and will also interview a member of the Saints offensive staff for the vacant job. McDaniel told media that he is hoping to call plays during games.