Miami Dolphins to retain Eric Studesville and coaching update
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are waiting for Mike McDaniel to pick his offensive staff but we know that one former coach will remain on the staff. Eric Studesville.
While Studesville’s co-offensive coordinator has moved on from Miami to take the TE coaching job in Baltimore, Studesville will remain in Miami as part of McDaniel’s staff. He will not be the OC, instead, he will continue to coach the running backs.
So far, the biggest vacancy is the OC position. McDaniel is conducting interviews for the job. Here is what we know so far with certainty regarding McDaniel’s staff.
Defense
DC – Josh Boyer
Boyer will continue to run the defense which is a smart move on the part of McDaniel. The Dolphins defense is good and the players fit the scheme that Miami has employed the last three seasons. Making a move to say, Vic Fangio, would create a new system that many of the players wouldn’t fit into.
OUT – Gerald Alexander was fired on Thursday and will likely join the Jaguars staff.
- LB – Anthony Campanile will remain in his role
- DL – Austin Clark looks to be remaining in his current role
- CB – Charles Burks will remain in his role
- Secondary coach – Unknown who will replace Alexander
Offense
- OC – To be determined
- OL – To be deterimined
- WR – Wes Welker
- RB – Eric Studesville
- TE/AHC – Jon Embree
- QB – To be determined
OUT – George Godsey
Special Teams – Miami will retain Danny Crossman
Aside from the OC position, fans are watching what McDaniel does with the offensive line coaching job. Many wonder if the Dolphins will go after a big name coach with a lot of experience. Coaches like Chris Foerster who has been with Miami twice previously, or maybe a Mike Munchak type. So far there is no news on whether or not Lemuel Jeanpierre will be retained.