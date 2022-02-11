Mike McDaniel wastes no time getting his coaching staff in order
By Matt Serniak
Mike McDaniel wasted no time making some changes in the Miami Dolphin’s coaching staff. Mike McD threw around his soaking wet165LBs and axed defensive backs coach Gerald Alexzander and George Godsey. Then he lured former Dolphin’s great Wes Welker from San Franciso and then decided to retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.
Coming off perhaps the greatest press conference in the history of press conferences, Mike McD wasted no time letting everyone know who the cock of the walk was in Miami. We wondered how McDaniel would construct his coaching staff and so far I think he’s doing a wonderful job.
He brought in former 49ers coach tight end coach, Jon Embree, to fill that role while also being his #2 in command. Embree is a well-respecited guy around the league(doesn’t it seem everybody is though?) He did fantastic work with the tight ends in San Francisco so it’s sort of exciting what he can do with the plethora of tight ends that Miami employs. Hopefully, Embree gets to work with Mike Gesicki but who knows? Depending on who you ask, Gesicki can work in this system or he’s the worst kind of tight end in a Mike McDaniel-themed offense. Personally, I think McDaniel is savvy enough to know how to use Gesicki properly, but I’m not sure the Dolphins want to pay to find out.
Then, Mike McD did the honorable thing and brought one of Miami’s nearly forgotten sons, Wes Welker, home. Welker, if you remember, got his career started for real for the Dolphins back in 2004. He was a bright spot in the slot before playing the slot was cool. Naturally, the Dolphins had no idea how to use him the way he needed to be used and had no idea what they had, and the New England Patriots had no problem sending a 2nd and 7th round pick for a player nobody ever heard of. It’s almost like the Patriots knew something Miami didn’t. Welker preceded to have his way with the league for the next decade.
Welker coached the receivers in Houston for a few years before landing in San Franciso in 2019. He’s done a very job so far as a wide-receivers coach. Like Mcdaniel, Welker knows how to work with professional athletes. Here’s what Deebo Samuel, the guy folks think we can just get a clone of, thinks of Wes Welker;
I’m very much looking forward to seeing how Welker unlocks even more out of Jaylen Waddle’s game and how he gets the most out of everyone else Miami asks to play received for them. Welker’s star is on the rise, and I’m glad the Dolphins have him.
Things got bloodier in South Beach when Mike McD went all Vince McMahon and fired half of the offensive coordinators in George Godsey and somewhat beloved defensive backs coach, Gerald Alexzander. There might be a fair amount of injuries piling up in the 305 due to all the people tripping over each other trying to be the one that packs Godsey’s bags as he sets sail for Baltimore. Good for him for getting another job, but I will not ever long for the days of Godsey being possibly one of the guys that called plays for the Dolphins.
It would have been nice if Gerald Alexzander was able to be retained and stay as the defensive backs coach. He was instrumental in making the Dolphins secondary a fierce one. But, I didn’t think he would be staying due to his close relationship with Brian Flores. It is what it is and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets deposed as that Brian Flores v. the NFL case.
Finally and what’s the latest coaching move that happened this morning. Josh Boyer will be the Miami Dolphin’s defensive coordinator for 2022. I gotta say, I’m surprised. I didn’t think anyone on the defensive side of the ball would be staying due to being from another staff and the perceived closeness to Brian Flores.
I was hoping that Mike McDaniel was going to bring in Vic Fangio to run the defense. I think he’s better than Boyer. I think Flores was essentially running the defense with Boyer being like an assistant to Flores last year. Hopefully, Boyer learned a lot and knows what he’s doing because right now, the Dolphins are a defensive football team. There’s a ton of talent, currently, on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, some guys will be gone but new guys will also be brought in. Also, there are some young guys such as Holland, Phillips, Wilkins, Needham, Jones, and Van Ginkel that aren’t going anywhere. These guys, along with hopefully Howard, Sieler, Jones, and hopefully Ogbah will be the defense. That’s really good. Like it could be scary good.
The defense went on a serious run last year mainly because they started to bring an uber amount of pressure on terrible quarterbacks. Now, to think that can be replicated the same exact way would be foolish to do. But, elements of last year’s squad need to be used and they need to be used from the opening week and not the middle of the year.
Overall, I think it’s a very nice start for Mike McDaniel in formulating a staff. He already stated that he will be the one calling the plays so we don’t have to worry about trying to crack that riddle. Still, there’s much more work to do, obviously, Getting ready for free agency and the draft is what all these coaches need to be doing and I’m sure they will be. I’m extremely excited for what the future holds which means I am ready to be hurt again. That’s the life of a Miami Dolphin fan.
As for the Super Bowl, I have the Rams winning 35-23. I think the Ram’s defense will end up being too much for Bengal’s offensive line and will get two turnovers. Also, if you’re the wagering type of person, take anything Odell Beckham-related. I see no reality where he doesn’t have 100+ yards and at least one TD. Enjoy the big game, be responsible and let’s have ourselves a weekend.