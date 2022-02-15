Dolphins new QB coach, Darrell Bevell, will also coordinate passing game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are close to adding former Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell as their new quarterback and passing game coordinator.
Bevell has an extensive history in the NFL coaching with top quarterbacks including Brett Favre and Russell Wilson. In 2020, he finished the season as the Detroit Lions interim head coach after being their offensive coordinator. In 2021, he finished the season as the Jaguars interim head coach after serving as the teams OC.
Is Bevell a great hire? Time will tell but he will bring a lot of experience to the job that Mike McDaniel can lean on. That is important as he enters his first year as an NFL head coach.
The Dolphins addition of Bevell is smart given the fact he will be the team’s QB coach and will now be tasked with helping Tua Tagovailoa develop. As the passing game coordinator, he will help devise that part of the offense.
Miami is hiring Frank Smith to be the their OC. He served as the run game coordinator of the L.A. Chargers and has previously coached Darren Waller as a tight end coach. He also has offensive line coaching experience.
Miami’s offense coaching staff has a lot of question marks but there is a lot of talent there with experience although most will be taking on their new jobs as first timers in those jobs. Regardless, the success of the Dolphins offense will inevitably come down to how well they are prepared and McDaniel’s play calling.
Miami has so far filled or is ready to fill all but a couple of coaches. On defense they will need to fill the secondary coaching spot but offense is now pretty much done.