Miami Dolphins fill need in post Super Bowl first round mock
By Pablo Rosero
With the 2021 NFL Season in the books following the LA Rams Super Bowl win, the Miami Dolphins can now look fully towards the 2022 NFL Draft.
Now that the Dolphins have hired a head coach and begun filling out their staff, the team will need to focus on improving their roster. Mike McDaniel will have his work cut out for him fixing the teams offensive line.
Although the Dolphins were able to get McDaniel from the San Francisco 49ers, they were also forced to pick all the way back to 29th overall in the draft due to them getting to the NFC Championship game. It’s good because it shows that McDaniel has been around teams that can win without a completely elite quarterback. The assumption is that McDaniel will rebuild the offense complete to make the most out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and the rest of the team’s pieces. Brining back Josh Boyer should have the defense playing at a high level once again.
Miami Dolphins: Ideal Mike McDaniel off-season plan
The Miami Dolphins can officially begin to move through the off-season with a plan now that they have hired Mike McDaniel.
In this mock draft, along with a suitable off-season plan, the Miami Dolphins will need to fill needs and improve if they want to take the next step.
*Note: This mock draft was made using NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE.com mock draft simulator.