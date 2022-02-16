How the Miami Dolphins will win the Super Bowl Next Year
The Miami Dolphins can win the Super Bowl, even as early as next year and here is how they may be able to do it. It’s a reach but it is possible.
Let’s dream together. It’s officially the offseason, where every team in the league has the same record. Expectations? Well that is a different story. I mean if the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that won a combined six games in the previous two seasons, can make it to the Super Bowl and be within one yard of potentially making a difference, then as my friend, Wyclef Jean used to say, Anything can happen.
Can the Miami Dolphins make an appearance in the next Super Bowl – why not? The past two seasons the Dolphins have been one game away from making the playoffs. Yes, there is a lot to be determined on both sides of the field, but for now, let’s ride the expectation train.
What is different this year? It all starts with the Miami Dolphins new Head Coach, Mike McDaniel. Before he was even introduced as the next Head Coach, McDaniel did something that former Coach Brian Flores failed to do in his three year tenure – he gave Tua Tagovailoa confidence. McDaniel called Tua, and presented him his plan, vision, and how they will work together to become great.
Also, the Patriots Way is officially out in Miami. Enter a new era, not sure what to call it yet, but this type of change will be a breath of fresh air, especially to players that didn’t feel that they could actually talk to or approach their coach. If there was a polar opposite of Brian Flores, it’s pretty much Mike McDaniel. That will bode well for team morale and the excitement that could be shown on any given Sunday.