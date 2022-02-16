Miami Dolphins FA: 3 Players that need a blank check
By Juan Vasquez
The importance of Free Agency for the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Free Agency period is less than a month away, many teams are trying to bring in the best FA’s to their city to rebuild their playoff hopes. The Miami Dolphins enter the 2022 season with the most cap space in the NFL ($64.7 Million Dollars according to Spotrac.com). Mike McDaniel has been clear in saying that he wants to build around Tua Tagovailoa for 2022, and his offensive coaching hires show that McDaniel also wants to give Miami a run first identity.
Building around Tagovailoa starts at upgrading the offensive line position, more specifically RT since that would be protecting the blind side of a left handed QB. Jesse Davis did a putrid job in 2021 at the RT position, and even though he admitted to playing through injury for most of the season the Dolphins need a clear cut upgrade to fill that need.
The run game also starts in the trenches, I’ve spoken recently on how an average RB can do much more behind a good OL, than a good RB behind a bad one. That doesn’t mean that RB shouldn’t be a priority for Miami, it just means that the offensive line needs to be built first before inserting your RB of choice.
Only 33% of all signed FAs each year end up making a positive impact on their new team, meaning 2 out of 3 times you’re likely to sign someone that will be underwhelming to your franchise. Whether it’s injuries, performance, or chemistry FA’s don’t have a tendency of working out.
Exhibit A: Will Fuller.
With that being said that leaves a very small list of guys who are likely to make a positive impact for a new team, and even a smaller list of FA’s who are considered can’t miss talent. Here are 3 Free Agents that deserve a blank check to wear a Miami Dolphins uniform.
(Due to cap space it is likely all 3 players about to be shown won’t be able to sign here, but the idea is the Miami Dolphins should end up landing and/or seriously contending for at least 1 of these 3 players.)