11 Dolphins impending FAs and why they will or will not be in Miami
By Brian Miller
If there is one good thing about an extended NFL season, the period between the Super Bowl and the start of free agency is short. The Miami Dolphins have a lot of work to get done between now and the start of the league new year.
Free agency will begin on March 16th but on the 13th of the month, teams can begin legally talking with representatives from free agent players. During that time period, teams can come to handshake agreements but nothing can be finalized until 4:00 pm on the 16th.
Rumors and speculation will run wild in the days leading up to the start of the market opening. Players that fans expect to stay will inevitably leave and players that one would hope would leave, will stay.
Overall, the Dolphins have 23 impending free agents. These are spread over UFAs, ERFA, and RFAs. The names range from Greg Mancz to Mike Gesicki. There is going to be a lot of wheeling and dealing before the start of the market and the Dolphins will have to make some tough decisions.
Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel should have already begun running the tape on their impending free agents. Miami will have until March 8th to tag players for the 2022 season. Of the impending free agents, only Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah could potentially be tagged as a franchise player but that would be very surprising.
Here is a look at 11 of the 23 impending free agents and weather or not they could be brought back to Miami. These are in no specific order.