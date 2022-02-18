Miami Dolphins hiring 3 former players is more than just nostalgic
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have brought back three players who coincidentally all played for the last Dolphins team to win a playoff game.
In 2004, the Dolphins beat the Colts in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and lost the following week. Patrick Surtain, Wes Welker, and Sam Madison were all playing for the Dolphins. Now, they are all coaches on the Dolphins staff.
It would seem that this little ploy is window dressing but in all honesty, it is far from it. It is a gateway to the future and a visible sign of what Mike McDaniel is looking for in his staff.
It is often said that the best CB duo in Miami history was Madison and Surtain and maybe the two can bring something extra to the Dolphins secondary this year and in the years to come. Maybe not. Maybe Wes Welker can bring his experience as a player to a unit that could use a little more moxie.
Sam Madison
Madison will take over the Dolphins cornerbacks. He will coach as the team’s defensive passing game coordinator as well. Madison became an NFL coach in 2019 when he joined the Chiefs as a secondary coach. Will he be a good coach in Miami? Well for starters, he will have a much better unit to work with immediately and should be able to relate to the players one-on-one.
Madison is qualified for the job but while fans have been applauding the hire and the fact that Madison is long overdue to being a part of the Dolphins again, there is still growth he needs to go through.
Patrick Surtain
The hiring of Surtain seemed a bit odd at first. He has never coached in the NFL before but as a HS head coach in south Florida, he has state championships under his belt.
His role in Miami is an entry level move. He will be a defensive assistant and it opens the door for him to move into the NFL coaching ranks. This is his start and at some point, every coach enters the league at the bottom. Maybe this will open a new long career as an NFL coach. Regardless, the Dolphins are getting someone back who represents their history and at the same time will learn the ropes.
Wes Welker
Everyone remembers the trade that sent Welker to the Patriots for two second round draft picks. Everyone also remembers how Welker became one of the best WRs for the Patriots and eventually paved the way for Julian Edelman to get all the accolades as well.
As a coach, Welker began his career with the Texans in 2017 as an offensive assistant and special teams assistant. He spent two seasons with the Texans before joining the 49ers as their WR coach. A job he held from 2019 to 2021 before leaving to follow McDaniel.
Welker has quality experience as a WR coach, the same job he will hold in Miami.
When you look at the three together you would immediately see three guys being brought in to make the fanbase happy but in reality, they have something to bring to the table. They may lack the experience that some others have had in the last couple of years but not by much.
The new additions are young and eager and driven and that seems to be what McDaniel epitomizes himself. In that vein, it makes sense and is pretty cool too.