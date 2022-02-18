Should the Miami Dolphins tag tight end Mike Gesicki?
There is a lot of talk among the blogging crowd and fans If Mike Gesicki will be a fit in the new system Mike McDaniel will install. The beat writers might even be picking up on this soon.
The big setback is the emphasis on blocking and the lack of it from Mike Gesicki. Former head coach Adam Gase had Mike mostly blocking early on in an attempt to instill it in him, unfortunately this hasn’t worked.
Until new head coach Mike McDaniel comes out and says any intentions on the use of Gesicki, we are all left in the dark
One other thing I’d like to hear from McDaniel is if a Miami Dolphins offensive line can stand up to stunts being run against them. Poor Gesicki has film on him doing a pirouette followed by what looks to be the old disco dance the bump trying to block something like this. Wait until McDaniel has a look at this clip.
The Miami Dolphins haven’t used any kind of tag going on four seasons now, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen this time.
The term is tag and trade, and although it seems straightforward and simple it can get pretty messy, and maybe this is why the Miami Dolphins seem to stray from using any kind of tag.
The three types of tags are exclusive, non-exclusive, and transition. With exclusive the player can only negotiate exclusively with that team. With non-exclusive the player can negotiate with other teams but if that team picks up the player it then owes the team a pair of first round picks. The transition is having the player able to negotiate, with the team able to match any offer.
Of these three, the Miami Dolphins haven’t used the non-exclusive tag as much as the other two, and maybe it’s time to give it a try. Mike Gesicki has talent and value but do other teams see it as worth two first round picks and a new contract? This might be a gamble worth taking.
Stockpiling draft picks into the future can be advantageous, as much flack as general manager Chris Grier has taken there are three first round picks from the last year’s draft that are looking pretty good right about now.
Mike Gesicki has been used as a proxy wide receiver who lines up mostly in the slot and with a knack for finding seams, getting the ball, and yardage after the catch. There must be teams out there that would place a higher value than what we’re hearing from this new system about to be installed.
If the Miami Dolphins Gamble and lose the bet on a team wanting to give up picks and signing away Mike, keeping him on the team at what would be a lower price than on the free market wouldn’t be all that bad. At the very least a compensatory pick would be coming with his loss to free agency.