Miami Dolphins pre FA wide receivers and FAs available
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have interesting choices to make at wide receiver before and during free agency. They may need to upgrade the entire unit.
Entering the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver unit was considered, on paper, to be one of the best in the NFL. As it turns out, that paper burned pretty quickly. DeVante Parker battled nagging injuries off and on. Preston Williams got hurt, again. Will Fuller sapped the Dolphins of $10 million and played in two games.
Needless to say, the Dolphins WR unit was once again a hodgepodge of talent that will need to be reevaluated again this off-season.
Current roster under contract: Allen Hurns, DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Lynn Bowden, Jr., Cody Core, River Cracraft, DeVonte Dedmon, and Isaiah Ford.
Highlighted by Jaylen Waddle, the unit isn’t all that impressive. Bowden, Jr. will be interesting in McDaniel’s offense if he can return from last years season ending injury. Outside of that, there isn’t much to get excited about, sans Waddle.
Parker reportedly was being shopped around to other teams as late as the Senior Bowl but chances of him being traded are not likely. River Cracraft was signed last week and will compete in training camp for a roster spot. The rest? Nothing special and Hurns should be released.
That takes us to the four WRs that could hit the market. Will Fuller, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, and Mack Hollins. Three of those names were the reason why Miami’s WRs were so highly touted last year.
Fuller’s injury was serious, we now know but he never really wanted to be in Miami after training camp. Wilson’s time is done unless he is willing make less than he has the last two years. Everyone loves the potential in Williams but honestly, his year to year injuries are a problem
That leaves Mack Hollins who is an unrestricted free agent. Hollins will find some interest around the league but the Dolphins should seriously consider locking him up before then. When given a chance, he is one of Miami’s most consistent pass catchers.
The free agent market
Like last year, the market is going to see a lot of names on the availability list and some of them could be very expensive. None more so than Davante Adams who is wanting a contract with an annual salary of more than $20 million. No matter Miami’s salary cap situation, that is way too much.
The expensive group
Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Adams, Jamison Crowder
These playes are not going to be cheap. Of the four, Robinson and Godwin make a lot of sense for the Dolphins if the price is equitable. Adams would be as well but will he be as good without Rodgers?
- JuJu Smith-Schuster will once again hit the market after returning to the Steelers for one year. He will draw interest and his value may have taken a hit after a sub-par 2021 season. He is only 25 years old but has he reached his ceiling and is that ceiling good enough?
- Mike Williams has done very well with the Chargers but he can be banged up from time to time. He would be a nice swap out for Parker. He is consistent and very good when on the field.
- Jalen Guyton is another Charger worth watching. At 24 years old he hasn’t developed completely yet but very well could still improve and he won’t be expensive.
- Like Guyton, Christian Kirk is another WR who could take a big step forward in another system. The 25 year old played in all 17 games for the Cardinals last year.
- D.J. Chark is honestly the name I am watching this year. A solid WR hampered by some of the worst coaching and QB play in the NFL. There is talent there and he could emerge as a very good FA signing for the Dolphins. And who wouldn’t want to chant “D.J. Chark..doo, doo, do, doo” every time he scored a TD?
- James Washington has been fed up in Pittsburgh since he arrived. Underutilized, Washington has talent that needs to be developed and used.
- Michael Gallup has a lot to offer if he can stay healthy
- Allen Lazard took a backseat to D. Adams in Green Bay but he became a big target for Rodgers and could give Miami a solid WR for Tagovailoa.