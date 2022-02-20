Miami Dolphins still need another QB ahead of free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are set at quarterback, at least for the 2022 season with Tua Tagovailoa but the Dolphins still have a big hole at the position.
Miami is not likely to re-sign Jacoby Brissett and if they do, then Chris Grier might need to see a therapist. No, the Dolphins need to sign someone that can step in and play immediately if Tagovailoa gets hurt and there are not a lot of names on the market that could do that.
We could look at the coaching history of Mike McDaniel and try to fetter out a potential backup but there hasn’t been many in his career that would fill a good role for Miami.
Miami won’t be the only team looking for QB help this off-season. The Steelers, Buccaneers, and the Saints top the list of teams that will be looking at QBs that can compete for a starting job or at the very least a qualified backup.
Current roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett
While there are plenty of names that include Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton, Cam Newton, and Tyrod Taylor, the better options may be a little further down the list.
Marcus Mariota stands out to me as the top option for the Dolphins. He has a similar playing style as Tua which means he could run the same system, theoretically. He has starting experience and will almost definitely hit the market. He won’t be overly expensive and he isn’t likely going to be seen as a starter by other teams. He will however, have a lot of interest.
Mitch Trubisky failed big time in Chicago but you can blame it on a lot of things. He was drafted too high, didn’t fit in well with the scheme, wasn’t as supported as he needed to be and went through a coaching change where the new coach didn’t want him.
Make no mistake, Trubisky isn’t a great QB but he is a lot better than many make him out to be. He can also still grow in the league and as a backup in Miami, he is a better option than most of the others, by far.
Other names to keep an eye on.
Kyle Allen – 25 years old – Washington owns his rights as a RFA but if they do not re-sig him, he could be an option.
Teddy Bridgewater – 29 years old, starting experience. Rumors are that he will want a team that he can start on. That isn’t likely to happen so he could be a later addition when that market is dry.