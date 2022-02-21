3 keys to a successful Miami Dolphins 2022 under Mike McDaniel
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hoping that by keeping the defensive coaching staff relatively in place, they will be able to take the next step. Not so fast there!
Mike McDaniel is taking on the challenge of making the Miami Dolphins relevant. After two seasons above .500, Stephen Ross and company believe that the Dolphins are an offensive overhaul away from being a playoff team. Last night, I was visited by a leprechaun.
Miami is not simply one game away from making the post season. Sorry, the truth isn’t always what we want to hear but more often than not, it is what we need to hear and then deny it. This is the case with the 2022 Miami Dolphins. We don’t want to hear that the Dolphins will take a step back but we should realize that is a likely outcome. If they do, we can probably expect a lot of complaints about the new HC but more likely about the retention of Josh Boyer.
As the Dolphins head towards the start of the 2022 NFL league new year, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered and only time will actually give us clues to what those answers will be. Still, if the Dolphins are going to be successful in 2022, these three things are paramount.