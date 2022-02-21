Fansided
3 keys to a successful Miami Dolphins 2022 under Mike McDaniel

By Brian Miller

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: (L - R) President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Garfinkel, Head coach Mike McDaniel, Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, and General Manager Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins pose during the introduction of Mike McDaniel to the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 24: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 24: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) /

The Miami Dolphins are hoping that by keeping the defensive coaching staff relatively in place, they will be able to take the next step. Not so fast there!

Mike McDaniel is taking on the challenge of making the Miami Dolphins relevant. After two seasons above .500, Stephen Ross and company believe that the Dolphins are an offensive overhaul away from being a playoff team. Last night, I was visited by a leprechaun.

Miami is not simply one game away from making the post season. Sorry, the truth isn’t always what we want to hear but more often than not, it is what we need to hear and then deny it. This is the case with the 2022 Miami Dolphins. We don’t want to hear that the Dolphins will take a step back but we should realize that is a likely outcome. If they do, we can probably expect a lot of complaints about the new HC but more likely about the retention of Josh Boyer.

As the Dolphins head towards the start of the 2022 NFL league new year, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered and only time will actually give us clues to what those answers will be. Still, if the Dolphins are going to be successful in 2022, these three things are paramount.

