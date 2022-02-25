4 free agent wide-receivers the Miami Dolphins need to research
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are going to have a very different wide-receiver room once training camp starts. Yes, a few guys will still be there but several guys, I imagine, will not be. No problem. There are many quality and flat-out superstar receivers out there in free agency. These are only 4 of my favorite, somewhat under-the-radar receivers that Mike McDaniel, Wes Welker, and I guess Chris Grier should spend some time doing their homework on.
I wrote earlier in the week about free agent running backs that the Dolphins should do their due diligence on considering their running back room is quite horrendous. The Dolphin’s wide-receiver room isn’t as bad as the running back department, but it still isn’t that good and needs a bit of a makeover.
I have no idea what’s going to happen with DeVante Parker. Parker is scheduled to make a little more than $6M this upcoming season. That’s not too bad for a starting receiver especially one that’s been here his entire career and makes the kind of plays he does. But we all know the deal with Parker; he can never play an entire season let alone 13 games in a season. The guy has paper-thin hamstrings and is constantly “dinged.” It’s hard to say if Mike McD and company will want to keep him or try and trade him for a late-round pick.
We know Jaylen Waddle is a bonafide stud that hasn’t come close to scratching the surface of what he can do. Wes Welker came out and has said that he pretty much can’t wait to work with Waddle and even Mike McDaniel is advising everyone to draft Waddle in their fantasy leagues next year.
That leaves Mack Hollins, who I hope they resign, Lynn Bowden Jr., who will get every opportunity to make the team and makes many folks feel things due to his versatility, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, and Isaiah Ford. I can very easily see a world where Wilson, Williams, and Ford are shown the door. I wouldn’t be shedding many tears for them. Ford is solid but you can find guys to fill his role of knowing the playbook who always comes back to the team even when he’s not on the team.
So there are going to be a few spots to be filled. We know that the draft is a great place to find talent. I wouldn’t be surprised if McDaniel and Grier add a receiver from there. I’d love Jahan Dotson and so would Klump, but I don’t think the Dolphins take a receiver with their 1st round pick. But there’s plenty of talent later in the draft.
I’m not going to mention the obvious names such as DeVante Adams and Chris Godwin. Obviously, both of those guys can play for my team whenever they’d like. I don’t think there is any chance Adams is leaving Green Bay. Godwin is a possibility but I don’t think they go in that direction. I could be quite wrong on that.
There’s also the possibility of trading for a guy such as Calvin Ridley. I wrote about that possibility when it came up a month ago. It’s risky, but for the right price such as a 2nd rounder, I’d do it all day.
The four receivers I’m going with aren’t just known guys but guys I think that would do well in the Mike McDaniel play-action type passing game I expect we’re going to see. Their financials will differ but you already know that. I’m not going to pontificate how much they’ll be making because I have no idea what that will be and I think it’s a waste of time to act like I know how much contracts are going to be worth. On to the list.