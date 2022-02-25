Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins staff adds key playing experience
By Pablo Rosero
New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff hires gives him something he never had – playing experience.
Mike McDaniel has never played a NFL snap in his life, or a college football snap for that fact, but his unparalleled insight to football is something that players respect and even call him a “genius” for. His 17-years working his way up from intern with the Denver Broncos to Dolphins head coach is nothing short of a mixture of hard work and knowledge of the game.
But, the one thing McDaniel can’t say he has is true on-field experience. However, members of his new staff can.
The transition from playing to coaching is nothing new, we’ve seen it happen and we’ve seen coaches have successful post-playing careers as coaches. Being able to connect with your players as to what goes on on the field is a benefit that not every coach has.
Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain Sr., and Wes Welker have that luxury. The trio brings NFL success to the table in the form of awards, records, and wins.
For a young team that has yet to make the playoffs, there’s nothing bigger.
Welker had already praised wife receiver Jaylen Waddle and said he will do everything he can to make him the best he can, something he helped do with McDaniel in San Francisco for both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.
Madison and Surtain in their time were a dynamic cornerback duo for the Dolphins, now they inherit the next dynamic duo of corners for the team in Xavier Howard and Byron Jones. Jones has not played to the same level as Howard, but the coaching changes could elevate his game.
If they can elevate this secondary, it could make a middle of the pack pass rusher look better. It could also save the team from spending big bucks on that side of the ball and focus on building up the offense.
Not only will these hirings give the players coaches they can relate to, but it gives fans something they have not had in a while. Familiar faces on the staff that bring back winning memories.
McDaniel will have a lot of questions thrown at him, especially if the team starts losing, due to his lack of experience as a head coach or coordinator. His strategic hires should not only excite fans, but it’ll give young players a formula on how to succeed in a league that chews them up and spits them out.