Malcolm Brown: Should he get one more year with the Miami Dolphins?
By Brian Miller
One of many impending Miami Dolphins free agents is running back Malcolm Brown. An injury forced him out in 2021 should he get one more year?
For the Miami Dolphins, running back is going to play an important role in the revamping of the team. Miami has several needs across the offense but in this new offensive system that Mike McDaniel is implementing, running back is a premium.
McDaniel sees the Dolphins as a big running team and he will need backs to do that.
The Dolphins have decisions to make on Duke Johnson, Salvon Ahmed, and Phillip Lindsay in addition to Brown. While Brown missed most of last season, Lindsay and Johnson, both mid-season signings, did well in their roles.
Brown has seven years in the NFL in seven games last year managed only 33 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Hardly enough for Chris Grier to know what he has in him. Previously with the Rams, Brown rushed for 1,313 yards over his six seasons with the Rams.
While Brown has played well at times, he is more a change of pace back and someone who the Dolphins really don’t need to have. In addition to other available runners on the free agent market, the Dolphins would be better off trying to get one or both of the Johnson and Lindsay under another short term deal and then see how they work out.
Miami is going to need an explosive running back and we can’t be certain that starter Myles Gaskin really has a place guaranteed on the roster right now. For me, the thought of Brown is intriguing but at this point, it makes no sense to re-sign him and the Dolphins should look in other directions long before they turn back to Brown.