Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel ready to head to NFL Combine
By Brian Miller
The NFL Combine kicks off this week in Indianapolis and the Miami Dolphins new head coach will get his first look at the incoming NFL talent.
While the NFL awaits the start of free agency in a couple of weeks, the focus is now on the combine, or as the media calls it, “the Underwear Olympics”. The Dolphins have quite a few needs, especially on offense so there will be plenty to watch.
The NFL Combine can be watched over the next week on NFL Network for those not able to attend the event. While the combine begins on March 1st, the workouts won’t actually begin until March 3rd after weigh-ins and physicals.
- March 3rd – QBs, WRs, TEs 4pm to 11 pm
- March 4th – RBs, Oline, STs 4pm to 10 pm
- March 5th – Dline, LBs 4pm to 9pm
- March 6th – DBs 2pm to 7pm
324 draft prospects have been invited to attend the combine this year every team will have a contingent of coaches and general managers on hand for each of the sessions. The coaches will also be available to the media.
For McDaniel and Chris Grier, it will be an opportunity for them to share insight together on what they see in specific players and from there they can begin to devise a plan for the draft that will be amended after free agency.
The Dolphins hold the following draft picks in the 2022 draft.
- Round 1 – 29th from the 49ers
- Round 2 – 50th overall
- Round 3 – 101 from San Francisco. Miami traded the 81st pick to the Giants last season.
- Round 4 – 119, 123 from Pittsburgh,
- Round 5 – 157
- Round 6 – 199
- Round 7 – 222 (3rd overall in the round from Texans)