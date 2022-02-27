Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel won’t find much to trade for with 49ers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are two weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL season and there is a lot of buzz surrounding Mike McDaniel. Who will he take from the 49ers?
The 49ers came up one game short of going to the Super Bowl and then lost one of their brightest coaches when McDaniel took the Miami head coaching job. Now with free agency on the horizon, we have to wonder if McDaniel will try and land some of his previous players.
We already are expecting McDaniel and Grier to dip into the 49ers FA pool. Guard Laken Tomlinson is a popular mock to Miami once the market opens. Outside of Tomlinson, the offensive options are not that inspiring.
The 49ers are going to need to restructure a couple of contracts to make room to add players. As of right now, they have a negative cap number. It’s only around $8 million and that is easily worked into the 2022 season. Still, if the 49ers want to make some trades the Dolphins are not likely to have much interest, at least not that will provide more than depth.
Jimmy Garoppolo will count the most against the 49ers salary cap. Miami isn’t in the market for a QB so Jimmy G isn’t coming this far south. Trading him or releasing him, however, will immediately free up $25.5 million in camp space which will allow the 49ers to operate.
If we look at the offensive side of the 49ers, there are not many options for the Dolphins considering their needs. Tomlinson can be had in free agency and the rest of the line is good but not likely players Miami gives up capital for.
Wide receivers could help but the Dolphins have the money to make big splashes in the market and trading for a WR isn’t a big priority. It’s not like Deebo Samuel would be available.
I can’t be certain about the 49ers defensive players but given the Dolphins current roster, it is unlikely that Miami makes a move for a defensive player when they can add in free agency or the draft for free.
Miami’s top needs offensively are running back, offensive line, and wide receiver and TE could also be a need. The 49ers are not going to have much to offer in those areas because Miami needs starters.
If you are waiting to see how McDaniel might attempt to trade for, chances are, he wont.