3 underrated NFL FAs the Miami Dolphins and other teams should consider
By Juan Vasquez
The free-agency period is a crazy time in the NFL, the top FA’s in the market are trying their best to secure the biggest bag. While organizations try to edge out deals, every team interested in finding the best value should consider these 3 underrated NFL free agents in 2022.
(For this article we’ll be looking at the most underrated players in the market on offense, defense will be covered on my next article).
If we step back and look at the landscape of the NFL most of us would agree that offensive line is one of the biggest needs for a lot of teams, if not the biggest. Teams like the Ravens, Bengals Bears, Dolphins, Giants, and others will certainly be in the market to upgrade their trenches.
A lot of teams also need to upgrade their WR’s as well but to be honest that’s a need that can be addressed in the draft. most of the WR’s drafted come in ready to make an impact, just a matter of plugging them into the system.
Justin Jefferson, D.K Metcalf, Stefon Diggs, Hunter Renfrow, Jaylen Waddle, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams & others are perfect examples of the quality of WR a team can get in the draft, no matter how high, low or in between they get drafted.
This type of flexibility can’t be replicated on offensive line as easily so getting proven NFL talent is the way to go, and free agency is the best option that doesn’t involve giving up assets.
So what are 3 underrated FA’s the Miami Dolphins could target?