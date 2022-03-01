Are the Dolphins truly committed to Tua Tagovailoa with Brady news?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa. That is the company line and Mike McDaniel has echoed that sentiment. For now. What does the Tom Brady rumors say about that?
Earlier this morning we talked about the PFT report on the Dolphins hoping to land Tom Brady this offseason to start at QB in 2022. That isn’t happening because Brady retired and no, the Dolphins haven’t broken any new league rules regarding contact with a player under contract with another team.
PFT cited sources within the team but no one specific. The sources told PFN that Miami was discussing trying to land Brady this off-season which would have consisted of a trade with the Buccaneers. It never got to the point of discussion. Brian Flores through gasoline on any chance of that happening.
Flores’ contentions and allegations that Miami tried to force his hand by tampering with Brady prior to him landing with the Buccaneers is well known but the question is here is this. If the Dolphins were discussing Brady internally, to be a quarterback on their team, what is that really saying about Tua Tagovailoa?
Last year the Dolphins were mired in a continual back and forth between Flores, Chris Grier, and the rumors of a Deshaun Watson trade. We know that Stephen Ross wants a top line QB and it appears he may be willing to do whatever that takes. But Miami has publicly been “all-in” on Tua since last year ended. So much so that it was rumored Miami was making Tua part of any new head coaching hire.
Now, these new allegations bring that commitment into more question and it speaks volumes as to what the 2022 season could mean for Tagovailoa and whether or not he will be around in 2023. After the allegations from Flores, the Dolphins can’t realistically make any attempts to land Brady this year. It would only further give more credence regardless of fact, to Flores’ claims.
More likely, the Dolphins look at Brady after the 2023 season. Many NFL industry executives believe that Brady will take the year off and then make another run for a Super Bowl. Some believe he wants to end his career back home in California but if he does have ownership ideas that are pointing to the Dolphins, it might be enough to bring him to Miami after this season.
Regardless, the Dolphins would need to make a deal with the Buccaneers. As for Tua, well it doesn’t sound like the Dolphins are as high on the QB as we have been led to believe. That is of course, if this new information is indeed based in fact and not more conjecture or speculation. That is something we can’t know for certain.