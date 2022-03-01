Miami Dolphins will not play out of the country in 2022
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not be a part of the NFL’s International Series in 2022 despite additions of Germany and Mexico to go with London.
The NFL announced today the home teams for those games that will be played out of the United States and the Miami Dolphins will not be one of the home game hosts. They also will not be slated to be one of the visiting teams either.
- Mexico: Arizona Cardinals
- London: New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Munich: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dates for those games will be determined later as will the opponents which we should learn sooner that the rest of the schedule. So why are the Dolphins not a potential “away” team? Because they don’t play those teams.
Miami will play Green Bay in Miami this year and the Packers are the only team of those five teams they will play in 2022.
Personally, I always liked Miami playing in this series. It hasn’t been kind to them record wise but I think coaching and roster has more to do with losing than travel. The fact that Miami is such a popular brand overseas is important and Miami has a large contingent of followers in the United Kingdom as well as in Germany and Mexico. Continuing to build that base is important.
While I don’t like giving up a home game, being the visiting team should never be a disadvantage. Playing a road game in a neutral location is always better, even with longer travel.
The games this year will see the Packers giving up their first home game to play out of the country. The Packers will have an extra home game in 2022 so it makes sense to move that game overseas. Fans are not to thrilled given the fact the Packers are the smallest market team in the NFL and the local businesses rely heavily on the home games.
Regardless, this year the Dolphins will stay home, at least home in the U.S. The farthest Miami will travel in 2022 will be to San Francisco and Los Angeles, at a date yet to be determined. The full NFL schedule should be released sometime around the NFL Draft as has been the case the last few years.