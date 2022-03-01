New: Miami Dolphins were still trying to purse Tom Brady, as an owner
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a plethora of celebrity minority owners but could they be adding Tom Brady to the list? New information may lead to that inevitability.
According to a new report by ProFootballTalk.com, Tom Brady may have already been offered a minority ownership in the team and he may have already taken it had it not been for the Brian Flores lawsuit.
The article in question contends that the Dolphins had reached out to the Saints to try and get Sean Payton to coach the Dolphins. We will get to that in another article later this morning. The rest of the article centers on the potential addition of Tom Brady.
PFT is reporting that through several sources Miami was going to pursue Tom Brady to be their QB in 2022. Yet another bleak opinion on Tua Tagovailoa. It should be noted that Mike Florio has been dogging Tagovailoa most of the season so whether or not his “sources” are factual or not, it’s another shot that Florio can take on the signal caller.
PFT contends that the idea and plan was scrapped when Flores’ lawsuit came out because part of that lawsuit contended that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was tampering with Brady prior to him joining the Buccaneers. Miami would need to trade for Brady’s rights with the Buccaneers.
There is nothing that is said hinting that Miami had reached out to Brady this off-season but it would not have been a good look for Miami had they pursued the QB after the Flores bombshell.
Miami has not commented on the situation but there is a growing sense that the Dolphins are looking to add Brady as a partial owner that wouldn’t be just a figurehead. Brady has a close relationship with Bruce Beal according to the PFT report.
That would bring up an interesting twist to all of this. If Steven Ross is found to have done what Flores has alleged and is forced to sell the team, Bruce Beal would be the inline owner who has already been approved to take over in that succession but what happens if Beals is also to be found tampering for Brady?
This is not the first time that we have heard of rumors that Brady could be involved with the Dolphins at some point as an owner. Some have even speculated as to whether Brady could amass the partners to buy the franchise outright. For now, PFT is saying that the Dolphins pursuit of Brady as a partial owner is on hold because of the uncertainty of his playing future.
This is not something that is going to go away any time soon.