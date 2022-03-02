Miami Dolphins trade scenario: DeVante Parker for Chris Carson.
Looking at this from just a injury prone angle this is a perfectly even trade, as both players seem to have come on and off the injury list roughly the same amount of time throughout their tenure. DeVante Parker for Chris Carson is as even a trade as you can get.
Both are talented players at their positions, however being injury prone can wear on a team’s outlook of them. A new change of scenery could serve them both well. As far as value, these two players have similar contracts. Neither player is going to break the bank unless a major restructure would happen.
The fit of these players to their new teams could also be advantageous. Russell Wilson could use a big possession receiver, Parker is nearly the same size as Carson. Mike McDaniel is installing a new offense where blocking is essential up and down the roster, and Carson is said to be a fairly good pass blocker.
An ongoing need for the Miami Dolphins has been running in short yardage situations, they have tried almost every thing possible, and now is not the time to give up on a back that is cut out to do so. After all the fullback position is said to make a return, which would make a nice fit with Carson.
The fans of the Seattle Seahawks would like to let Russ cook, however head coach Pete Carroll who is turning 70 is set on his ways of running the ball. Although you wouldn’t know this from that infamous super bowl loss were a pass play was called at the goal line that lost them the game, rather than feeding the hot hand at the time, running back, Marshawn Lynch.
Parker has made some slant plays more recently, and that would be right up Russell Wilson’s alley. There has been some inner fighting among the ranks for the Seahawks, with Wilson listing teams he might like to go to through his agent. Ever since this time there has been conflicting reports on his satisfaction staying on the team, so if they want him to stay they should be setting him up for success.
Mike McDaniel should be doing something the same, in building for success, and that might come from finding players that fit his scheme. This trade might do that on more than one front.
DeVante Parker would be missed, however the wide receiver room is deep, even though many are up for free agency. Promoting from within should be considered, and Mack Hollins comes to mind. Free agency has some receivers available, and the draft is also said to have some, were just last season the Miami Dolphins found Jaylen Waddle, and are set with him.
The same could be said for the Seahawks missing Carson, however Rashaad Penny had a fantastic finish over the last month of the season, Penny is a year younger than Carson who just had disc-fusion surgery on his neck when he missed time that Penny filled in for. They could also do some promoting from within.