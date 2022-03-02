Mike McDaniel nails the Rich Eisen challenge and wins more fans over
By Brian Miller
There is a night and day difference between Mike McDaniel and several of the last head coaches of the Miami Dolphins. He hasn’t won a game yet bus has won over more fans.
Last week McDaniel spoke with Rich Eisen on his show and Eisen challenged him to do something that he claimed no other NFL head coach has been able to accomplish. The “Trifecta” of coaching cliches.
McDaniel said he would not only do it, but would do it all at one time.
- I don’t have a crystal ball
- It is what it is
- Can only talk about the players that are here today
At the end of his press conference meeting with the media, McDaniel rattled them off as his closing statement. Eisen, in the audience made his way to the front to give him a high-five. It was a fun little moment.
McDaniel is becoming a big favorite of the fans and the media because he doesn’t take himself too seriously. He is having fun with the attention despite the fact that he has a lot of work to do.
Work? Yes, Mike McDaniel has a lot of work to do. In his meeting, McDaniel said several things that fans will take note of.
- The want to get Emmanuel Ogbah back
- He has personally talked with Xavien Howard in person and on the phone
- The Dolphins will look for a veteran back-up QB
- The Dolphins will be looking for 300 to 400 RB touches
- The running game is incredibly important