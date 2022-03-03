Dolphins Grier closes the door on Deshaun Watson talk
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier isn’t going to go through what he endured last year with the Miami Dolphins as it relates to Deshaun Watson. He closed that door.
Speaking at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Grier was asked about the Deshaun Watson pursuit and he made it very clear that the door is closed and they are not going to pursue the quarterback. Miami Dolphins fans are hearing him say this while hearing Nick Saban say he wasn’t going to Alabama.
"“the door is shut on Deshaun,” – Chris Grier"
Grier didn’t enthusiastically cry out that Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s future, however. Perhaps Grier was trying to be a little witty like his new head coach but when asked about Tua he said, “I can’t say that he can’t be” when talking about him being a franchise QB. Not exactly a ringing endorsement but again, the context may be different.
Grier also did indeed confirm a report last week from ProFootballTalk about Miami reaching out for Sean Payton. Grier confirmed the team did seek permission to speak with the retired coach. That will make the other claim by PFT interesting as well. Did the Dolphins want to add Tom Brady?
Grier denied there was any discussions about Tom Brady. Interestingly enough, the Dolphins point of contact for the Sean Payton query was none other than former Dolphins GM, Jeff Ireland. Ireland, the Saints assistant GM relayed the Dolphins request to Mickey Loomis and then called Miami back to tell them no. This according to PFT.
The good news is that we do not have to endure an offseason of drama relating to Watson.