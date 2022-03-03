Dolphins McDaniel ready to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel is all in on Tua Tagovailoa in his first year with the Miami Dolphins and there is excitement building for the fan base.
McDaniel spoke with Peter Schrager on Wednesday about several things but McDaniel’s comments on Tua Tagovailoa are good to hear. McDaniel said that he is building a relationship with his quarterback and that Darrel Bevel and Frank Smith, the QB coach and OC, are already looking forward to bringing more out in the young quarterback.
McDaniel said there is untapped talent they haven’t seen yet but he went a bit further saying that: “You can tell that it’s empowering to have people that believe in him… I think it’s important that you empower the quarterback.”
What happens to Tua beyond the 2022 season will be up to Tua Tagovailoa. He will need to show his new coaches that his work ethic is where they expect it. He has to show improvement in his film study, his practices, and then, apply them all on Sunday’s when it matters.
McDaniel and the Dolphins are in a good situation with Tua this year. If he succeeds, the Dolphins were smart to keep him and get him a coach and system that works to his strengths. If he fails, they can move on from him in 2023, likely through the draft. This allows McDaniel a year to evaluate without having his career placed on the shoulders of a quarterback he inherited.
We know that the Dolphins pursuit of Watson is an indication that the Dolphins as an organization are willing to move on from Tagovailoa but keeping him for one more year is a better move that gives them flexibilty, a full year of evaluation in a better system (theoretically), and then make a decision.
For now, Tua is the quarterback and McDaniel and his staff are going to try and make him better. We will know if that works after the 2022 season. At least they are supporting him unlike Brian Flores.