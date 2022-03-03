Miami Dolphins should target Chandler Jones in free agency
By Pablo Rosero
With Arizona not expected to re-sign Chandler Jones, the Miami Dolphins would benefit by targeting the veteran pass-rusher in free agency.
The Miami Dolphins have a massive need at offensive line and running back, but pass rush help is likely third on the list of off-season needs. There could be an interesting solution to that need for the Dolphins.
That solution? Arizona Cardinals EDGE Chandler Jones.
The Cardinals may not to bring back Jones after six years, according to ESPN.
The former 2012 first round pick out of Syracuse has made four Pro-Bowls, named first-team All-Pro twice, won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, and has 107.5 sacks in his career.
Jones would bring immediate help to a Dolphins pass rush that has Emmanuel Ogbah set to hit free agency and Jalean Phillips heading into his second season. Ogbah has been productive in his past two seasons with the Dolphins, averaging over 8 sacks in that time period, but he’s not the same caliber player as Jones.
Jones has averaged 6.0 or fewer sacks just three times in his career and set his career high in sacks with 19 in 2019. He’s still a high caliber player after totaling 10.5 sacks in 2021.
Another benefit of bringing in Jones is that he could be a mentor to Phillips. The two are roughly the same size, both are 6-foot-5 and weigh about 265 pounds.
Both can slot in as either 4-3 pass rushers or 3-4 line backers. There would be no better mentor for Phillips than someone who he essentially projects as.
Miami Dolphins land offensive tackle in latest NFL.com mock draft
It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins are looking to revamp their offense and that will include the offensive line where Miami could turn to the draft.
The Dolphins do need to prioritize improving the offensive line in free agency and running back in either free agency or the draft. But if the team can find a way to add Jones, it would be a massive addition to Mike McDaniel’s team and Josh Boyer’s defense.