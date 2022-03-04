Miami Dolphins being linked to Saquon Barkley in off-season trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are being linked to a potential trade for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and that is not a good move.
On the surface, a trade for Barkley makes sense. The Dolphins have a big need for a top running back. Mike McDaniel wants to turn the Dolphins rushing attack into what would amount to a top 10 or better offense. Barkley is an elite running back with a lot of talent.
Saquon Barkley is another version of DeVante Parker. He seems to be always injured.
Barkley played 16 games in his rookie season before missing three in year two. Over the last two years he has missed all but two games in 2020 and last year missed four games. Last year, he posted 593 yards on 162 carries.
So far, nothing is a set rumor. Pro Football Focus has Miami has the odds on bet to land the runner and there has been chatter on social media but so far, it’s all just speculation.
Trading for Barkley might be expensive and if it is, the Dolphins should stay away. If Miami can get him in a cheap trade, say mid-round draft compensation or later, it might be worth exploring but there is a lot of questions regarding whether or not he can be as effective as he was in his first two seasons.
At this point, he has to prove he can be healthy. Even last year in his 13 games, his average per attempt was only 3.7. Some of that can be attributed to the Giants offense.
The Giants would save just over $7 million if they traded Barkley and that is what Miami would absorb. They have the cap space to do it but there may be better and safer options on the free agent market or in the draft if the Dolphins will finally commit to using draft capital early on a running back.
For now, it is speculation and rumor but $7 million is a lot to pay for a guy that can’t stay on the field.