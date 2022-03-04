Mike McDaniel: we are looking for a veteran backup quarterback
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new back up veteran quarterback says head coach Mike McDaniel, implying Brissett is not coming back.
Marcus Mariota had been the long-running favorite to bring in as a backup, but things have changed since then. Which is unfortunate because Marcus would be a good fit being someone that Tua Tagovailoa has looked up to when he was coming up.
The quarterback market has dried up, with this coming draft having such few options, so the free agents that might have been looked at as better backup options will now likely have a chance to start with some teams through free agency.
Players such as Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota, Mitch Trubinsky and possibly others on their level will now be getting a chance to start for some teams as the market gets pressed down, which isn’t particularly a bad thing.
It may not be a bad thing considering the level of commitment being shown for Tua, and the speculation is to not have a great deal of competition coming in that would possibly upset the apple cart. The flip side of this, is lacking a QB that might get the needed wins as a backup, because every win counts.
Although Jacoby Brissett has considered himself a starter, he is left off the above list, and my speculation is the Miami Dolphins will be moving on from him, or they would have named him, rather than McDaniel stating bringing in some veteran backup without naming him.
After the tare down off-season when Brian Flores was hired, I had a favorite quarterback to bring in as a bridge, and even wrote about it back then. That quarterback was, and now is, as a backup Nick Mullens.
Mike McDaniel has some crossover time with Nick when they were both on the 49ers football team. The reason I wanted Nick Mullens back then, was the amazing hot routes I would see being run. This was when the offensive line collapsed and the football is thrown quickly on a short route to avoid a sack, this play was run over and over again, and I wanted to see it happen with the Miami Dolphins after a total tear down.
The way this offensive line still is after all this time, what was stated above could still be needed now. Does anyone have any trust that this offensive line will be picking up a new scheme effectively?
I have to admit, that aside from all those hot routes during some games, I haven’t been too impressed watching Mullens afterwards. However he was pressed into service starting for around half a season which a backup most likely wouldn’t have to endure. Just looking at the stats from those half seasons and stretching them out to a full season, his numbers aren’t bad.
Nick Mullens isn’t that bad of a quarterback, he would make an even better backup quarterback should he be so inclined, and if the Miami Dolphins could entice him away from the Cleveland Browns, the team he is on the roster of now.