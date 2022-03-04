Speed isn’t a problem for WR’s at the 2022 NFL Combine
By Juan Vasquez
Speed isn’t a problem for WR’s at the 2022 NFL Combine, household names like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, & rising prospect Christian Watson all ran the 40-yard dash under 4.4 seconds. The fastest time at the combine was set by Tyquan Thornton who ran a 4.28-second 40.
unofficially he was timed in at 4.21 seconds which would have broken an NFL Combine record.
Here are the top 10 fastest Wide Receivers at the 2022 NFL Combine:
10. Skyy Moore – 4.41 – Western Michigan
9. Chris Olave – 4.39 – Ohio State
8. Garrett Wilson – 4.38 – Ohio State
7. Christian Watson – 4.36 – North Dakota State
6. Bo Melton – 4.34 – Rutgers
5. Danny Gray – 4.33 – SMU
4. Alec Pierce – 4.33 – Cincinatti
3. Calvin Austin III – 4.32 – Memphis
2. Velus Jones Jr. – 4.31 – Tennessee
1. Tyquan Thornton – 4.28 – Baylor
WR Speed that kills, but being fast isn’t everything:
If there’s one thing to take away is that this Wide Receiver draft class is FAST. However it’s important to note that blazing speed isn’t the only thing a WR can rely on to catch passes and score touchdowns. Route running, vision, & catching ability are all just as, if not more important.
But it does help higher caliber prospects raise their stock, this draft class is deep at the WR position. Prospects like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were already considered the best prospects in the draft by some, these numbers might set them in stone a little bit more.
Mid to late round sleepers like Bo Melton, Skyy Moore, and Christian Watson might also benefit from making the top 10 fastest times. We already know they’re players to look out for in this draft and players whose draft stock is rising, again setting them in stone a little bit more.
If anything the 40-yard dash helps solidify a players stock, but it doesn’t move the needle much for NFL teams.
Although Christian Watson is far from a sleeper now, if you don’t know what’s the hype behind him yet check out this article I wrote. Raw talent who has improved vastly under very brief NFL training and coaching, and has all the physical tools to become a freak in the NFL.
Sleepers to look out for:
Bo Melton and Skyy Moore were two prospects I had started to look into as of recent, and seeing them make the top 10 definitely sparks up my interest more. I’ll be releasing a break down on them soon so make sure to follow me on twitter to stay up to date with my posts.
Tyquan Thornton was the fastest prospect at the combine but I’m just not sure if there’s anything there to consider him high value for the Miami Dolphins, but I’ll be studying these players tape more closely to see if there’s anything I missed.
Which players have caught your interest for this draft?