Tua Tagovailoa needs more help from the Miami Dolphins than Oline
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins haven’t done Tua Tagovailoa any favors and if your focus is solely on the offensive line, you would be wrong.
There is so many things wrong with the Miami Dolphins offense but Tua Tagovailoa remains the bullseye on the dart board. Will that change in 2022? Mike McDaniel believes there is “untapped” talent with Tua and he believes that offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterback coach Darrell Bevel can bring that out of him.
McDaniel says publicly that he sees something in Tua Tagovailoa and that there is something there to work with but while fans and media criticize the young signal caller, there is far more going on that isn’t controlled by Tagovailoa.
Everything wrong with Miami’s offense existed when Ryan Fitzpatrick was the quarterback. It existed with Ryan Tannehill and probably even Chad Henne if we wanted to go back that far to really dive in and look knowing what we know today.
Tagovailoa is not without his problems and he sure hasn’t done himself many favors. From poor decision with the football to bad throws at bad times, and laying an egg in his biggest game of his career, against the Titans last season, didn’t help.
Here are some of the real reasons why Tua has struggled and what Mike McDaniel needs to change in his first year with the Dolphins. Why? Because if he can’t, Tua likely won’t be around for the following season.