Miami Dolphins should overhaul the offense this year under McDaniel
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins want Mike McDaniel to succeed, they need to overhaul most of the offense this year rather than do it later.
Building a roster isn’t easy. There is a lot more misses than there are hits. A new head coach coming to a team means the previous coach failed on some level. It means the team didn’t win enough games and wasn’t good enough. In rare cases, a new head coach can fix a talented team that simply had bad coaching but when the coaching wasn’t awful, then the roster is.
This is the case with Mike McDaniel. Brian Flores wasn’t a bad coach on Sunday’s his roster was full of holes on offense and that is what McDaniel will inherit. It is also why the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and general manager, Chris Grier, should give him the go ahead to blow it up.
I am on the side of giving Tua Tagovailoa one year to show he can be Miami’s franchise QB. I understand that there were other reasons why he has not lived up to the hype so far. But keeping Tua for a year doesn’t mean you can’t build the rest of the offense.
The Miami Dolphins have the cap space, can create more, and have no reasons why they can’t improve considerably by breaking the offensive unit apart.