Welker could have a completely different Miami Dolphins receiving unit
By Brian Miller
Wes Welker was an underdog wide receiver who had a very good NFL career. Now he is coaching the Miami Dolphins and he should have some input.
Welker doesn’t have a big coaching resume and I often wonder if he can be a quality coach for a team like the Dolphins who has a first time head coach and a first time offensive coordinator. Welker has his work cut out for him and it might be worse than we think…or maybe better.
Welker has one great receiver on the Miami Dolphins roster. Jaylen Waddle. Waddle is a superb route runner and has great hands. Welker should be able to make him even more lethal. If there was one thing Welker did very well it was finding the soft spots in a defense and making himself a wide open target. Yes, he had Tom Brady but Welker would have found success with almost any quarterback.
Welker’s biggest challenge may very well be the unkown of what his roster will look like come mini-camps and OTAs. Consider the roster as it is right now.
- Jaylen Waddle
- DeVante Parker
- Will Fuller
- Allen Hurns
- Preston Williams
- Albert Wilson
- Mack Hollins
- Isaiah Ford
- Lynn Bowden, Jr.
Now look at what Welker may have when the free agency market officially opens in another week and a half.
- Jaylen Waddle
- Lynn Bowden, Jr.
- Isaiah Ford
This isn’t a joke and it isn’t being said to be controversial or anything else. Here is why.
- Allen Hurns – likely could be released do to his $3 million salary and not having played in two years.
- DeVante Parker – Has been shopped around the NFL for a possible trade. Rumors continue to circulate.
- Preston Williams – impending FA and often injured
- Will Fuller – Injured and a free agent
- Albert Wilson – Impending free agent not likely to be re-signed
- Mack Hollins – Could and should be back but is an UFA.
Welker could literally find himself watching free agency unfold with only three WRs in his room. That will of course change and Miami will add receivers in free agency and the draft if the players listed immediately above are indeed gone.
In Mike McDaniel’s offense it is unclear what the focus at WR will be but Welker could see a very different WR group than he currently thinks he has and that isn’t bad.