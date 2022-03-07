WR Chris Godwin is the missing piece on the Miami Dolphins offense
By Juan Vasquez
Chris Godwin is the missing piece to the Dolphins offense, the Bucs WR is set to hit free agency soon and there’s no reason Miami shouldn’t take the chance.
I know what you’re thinking: “high usage, hard hitting WR who just suffered a season ending ACL injury, bringing him to the Dolphins is a terrible idea.”
Is it? if we go back in time to week 16 to the Saints vs Bucs game, you might remember the Saints defense was playing the sequel to bounty-gate. Don’t remember still? Saints defenders were straight up diving at the Bucs’ players knees, at full speed too.
That’s how Chris Godwin got injured, I won’t show it because it’s far too graphic, but I can show you Rob Gronkowski dodging a similar hit that could’ve ended his season as well:
Yeah… I remember watching this game live and tweeting about how violently and straight up dirty the Saints defense was playing. Leonard Fournette got tackled so hard they stretched him out to do a split mid air, leaving him in crutches with a hamstring injury that had him on IR for a month.
Chris Godwin is tough as nails:
Chris Godwin took a similar hit to the one Gronkowski evaded in the clip above, by the same player too. Saints safety PJ Williams was flying at full speed right into the opponents kneecaps all game long.
Even after suffering that season ending injury Godwin was so tough ,that he started doing sprints on the sideline minutes after. Yes, with a torn ACL Chris Godwin was doing sprints in full pads trying to get back in the game.
He wasn’t aware of the severity of the injury at that time, any player that tough is a player I want on my team, built different.
Godwin by the numbers (receiving, last 4 years):
- 2021: 1,103 Yds – 5 TD’s – 77.2% Catch percentage
- 2020: 840 Yds – 7 TD’s – 77.4% Catch percentage
- 2019: 1,333 Yds – 9 TD’s – 71.1% Catch percentage
- 2018: 842 Yds – 7 TD’s – 62.1% Catch percentage
Stats provided by profootballreference.com
Why is Chris Godwin the missing piece for the Dolphins?
Chris Godwin is the perfect fit in Miami, a physical blocker in the run game, very effective on YAC, can run the ball and works well in motion. Did I mention he’s also a deep threat and can catch through contact better than anyone in the NFL?
Oh yeah, and don’t forget he was one of Tom Brady’s most reliable weapons in Tampa, especially in the redzone. In fact, I can show you better than I can explain:
Godwin is one of the best blockers at the WR position, automatically qualifies him to be a part of the majority of snaps in McDaniel’s offense.
See it for yourself, not just hype.
He works well in motion:
I’m pretty sure you’ve seen Deebo Samuel run this play quite a bit for the 49ers. Not saying he can be Deebo, but can be used in a similar matter and be extremely effective with it. See the clip below:
Did I mention he’s also a deep threat and can catch through contact better than anyone in the NFL?
NFC Championship, 3rd down to keep the drive alive, Chris Godwin is the man Tom Brady trusted, need I say more? See the clip below:
Tom Brady’s redzone threat? Chris Godwin:
I could pull up countless clips like these that ended up in touchdowns for the Bucs. The Dolphins try and execute just as many similar plays with Tua Tagovailoa in the redzone, but the weapons available can’t pull off plays like this:
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1462954566635311105?s=20&t=c8P1xTkhb4f5PFDmr3u1pQ
Or plays like this:
Chris Godwin is a problem for the other team:
The Bucs WR isn’t only physical when he’s blocking in the run game, his physicality is what makes him a threat on YAC, defenders can’t bring him down. Too big, too strong, too much of a problem for the other team’s defense.
Injury concerns:
I’m no doctor by any means but I have witnessed just how advanced the medicine field is in today’s era, you have too. Players come back from ACL injuries all the time now like J.J Watt, Rob Gronkowski, and Adrian Peterson for example.
This season we saw the freakiest comeback yet, Rams RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July of 2021 and came back ready for a playoff run in January 2022!
To this day I still can’t wrap my head around it. Chris Godwin’s injury is nothing to be concerned about, he will be at 100% by training camp.
Conclusion:
The Miami Dolphins need to do everything they can to sign Chris Godwin, he’s what this offense is missing. And quite frankly, he could come to Miami to become what DeVante Parker could never be.
