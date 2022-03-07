WR Chris Godwin is the missing piece on the Miami Dolphins offense

PJ Williams is a dirty player and should be fined. Not only was he going for Chris Godwin's knee on the hit that ended his season, he also tried to kneecap Gronk in the 2nd half of the game on SNF. Gronk slowed down just in time thank goodness 🙏🏻 #Bucsfilm2021wk15 #BanPJWilliams pic.twitter.com/ozK1kFgPeA