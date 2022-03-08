Christian McCaffrey is an enticing RB option for the Miami Dolphins but, no
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to upgrade their running back situation and Panthers top running back Christian McCaffrey is an intriguing option.
They call McCaffrey, CMC on social media and when he is in the game, he is more than electric. CMC can change a game. He can run, block, and catch passes. More importantly, he can score touchdowns.
CMC is everything the Miami Dolphins would want in a running back for Mike McDaniel. And he is on the trade block. The Panthers are wanting a first round pick and a player for the star runner. That doesn’t sound all that bad until you realize that you are not buying the electric CMC but instead, the CMC who most likely is riding an electric cart.
Any team trading for McCaffrey may not get the running back who ran for over 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019. Not the runner who ran for 12 touchdowns in those two seasons and caught another 10. There is a real chance they are buying an expensive running back who has only played in 10 games the last two years.
Since his great 2019 season, CMC has spent more time on IR than on the field. He has six TDs in the last two seasons and only two more from the passing game. He has 667 yards rushing combined in 2020 and 2021.
Nothing about CMC screams elite anymore and even if the Panthers demand became a lot less, he still is a risky play for any team who doesn’t already have a decent running back group. For the Dolphins, it should be a hard no. The idea of what McCaffrey could bring to Miami is simply outweighed by the fact he has missed so much time the last two seasons.