Emmanuel Ogbah likely to test FA before coming back to Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are close to making their decisions on their impending free agents. Mike Gesicki has reportedly been tagged but Emmanuel Ogbah is question.
Since the 2021 season ended and for a few weeks prior to its conclusion, it has been reported and speculated that Ogbah wanted to see what his real value is in the NFL. He did not negotiate with the Dolphins, that we know of, during last season. Now with FA closing in, Ogbah is set to become a free agent.
There is continued belief that Ogbah wants to stay with the Dolphins but he doesn’t want to accept a deal that potentially could be well below what he could make on the open market. To that end, it is becoming increasingly likely that he will gauge interest around the league, likely during the three day tampering period and then bring the offer/s back to Chris Grier.
At that point, Grier can work with Ogbah and his agents to get an extension done. It may not have to be as good as the offer he may receive given the lack of state tax in Florida and the fact he wouldn’t need to uproot and move. He will still get paid a lot of money and he may get an offer that Miami refuses to match.
Today is the tag deadline at 4:00 pm and free agency will begin on the 16th with tampering allowed starting on the 13th. Needless to say, we won’t need to wait long before knowing where Ogbah is going to play in 2022. He should be one of the first free agents off the market given the lack of quality at the position in this years FA class and the traditionally high demand for an edge rusher, especially one who has played well.