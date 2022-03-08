Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki gets the franchise tag, what’s next?
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins gave Mike Gesicki the franchise tag earlier Tuesday morning, guaranteeing him to stay in Miami for another year. The franchise tag hints at the Dolphins’ interest in keeping the 26-year old TE for the long term.
My previous article spoke about how Mike Gesicki was likely to get the franchise tag in Miami instead of Emmanuel Ogbah. When we broke down the numbers it made a lot of sense.
Mike Gesicki’s franchise tag is worth $10.8 Million dollars compared to Ogbah’s $20.8 Million according to overthecap.com. The Dolphins get to save $10 Million dollars and keep one of Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite weapons in house.
What does this mean for Emmanuel Ogbah? Chris Grier spoke to the press last week at the NFL Draft Combine and stated the Dolphins were trying to negotiate with both Gesicki and Ogbah, although it is not confirmed I have heard that Ogbah is likely to get a contract extension.
But I have my doubts on that, which is why I’m not using it as an official report. Emmanuel Ogbah was not only one of the most dominant players on the Miami Dolphins defense, he was one of the most dominant DL in the entire NFL.
If Ogbah decides to test free agency it is likely that he breaks the bank with another team, but we can hope Chris Grier works his magic to keep him in house.
What does this mean for Mike Gesicki?
I’m sure Mike Gesicki’s team was trying to negotiate a long term deal, the franchise tag doesn’t eliminate that possibility for the future. If anything it amplifies the chance.
Why?
Even though Miami has the most cap space in the NFL, in order to have a successful off-season that money must still be used wisely. If Ogbah gets extended the contract can be back loaded, the Rams and Bucs know a thing or two about that.
If Ogbah doesn’t get extended and signs somewhere else the Dolphins saved 10 Million, kept one of their QBs favorite weapons, and didn’t use the tag on a player that was going to break the bank next year anyways if Miami wasn’t his priority.
Not to mention Ogbah’s tag would put a $20 Million dollar dent in Miami’s cap space before free agency even starts.The franchise tag for Mike Gesicki allows him one more year to prove he’s worth of a long extension, and also prove that he can be one of the best TE’s in the NFL.
What does this mean for the Miami Dolphins?
Gesicki has the physical tools to become elite, and has shown flashes of it but the offenses he was under did not use him in a matter to show that skill off consistently.
The good ending? Gesicki has a breakout season and locks up a long term extension with the Miami Dolphins.
The bad ending? Gesicki doesn’t perform and Miami decides to move on after this year.
Also TE’s contracts aren’t as heavy hitting as DL, so waiting one more year doesn’t hurt the Dolphins’ pockets that much either.
What do you all think of the situation? With free-agency around the corner I’ll be focusing on the best FA’s Miami can bring home, article below has some of them.
But follow me on twitter @3rdnJuan so you don’t miss my next article on a candidate who is a perfect fit in Miami, and is currently flying under the radar.