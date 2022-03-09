Do the Miami Dolphins have a chance at trading for DK Metcalf?
By Juan Vasquez
Do the Miami Dolphins have a chance at trading for DK Metcalf? The Denver Broncos shocked the world today by trading for star QB Russell Wilson, with no franchise QB available the Seahawks are bound to rebuild.
A rebuilding team starts off by acquiring as many picks as possible and trading away their stars, which could likely put players like Tyler Lockett, Bobby Wagner (now released), and DK Metcalf in the market. It didn’t take much of a haul for the Seahawks to get rid of Wilson, how much will it take to get rid of Metcalf?
Why DK Metcalf though?
At 6’4″ 235 lbs the 24-year old receiver has established himself as one of the most dominant WR’s in the NFL, but there’s one problem, he plays in a team coached by Pete Carroll. The Seahawks HC runs an incredibly conservative system, so conservative Russell Wilson has never passed for over 4,500 yards.
This is one of the main reasons “let Russ cook” has become such a popular saying in the Seattle area, and now there’s no chef in the kitchen.
DK Metcalf is also extremely physical, most WR’s coming out of the draft are smaller guys focused on finesse and speed. Metcalf has finesse and speed, but he also has power and size. Something the Dolphins WR room is missing right now.
There’s a chance the next Amari Cooper or Juju Smith I can come out of this upcoming draft, but there ain’t no Metcalf in there.
So what’s the price?
You might have heard me talk about how first round picks are overrated in today’s era of the NFL, so this past Monday I took to twitter and decided to post:
Now this is before the Russell Wilson news, although nothing was official yet I did have a strong feeling Wilson would move on from the Seahawks. I just didn’t expect it to happen this quickly, after some discussions under this tweet many have said that the #29 overall pick isn’t enough to get Metcalf.
And that’s a very real possibility.
But the #29 overall is enough of an offer to start negotiating, if Seattle wants to receive calls about DK Metcalf being available, the Miami Dolphins have plenty of ammunition to be serious contenders for a trade.
Some fans talked about targeting Amari Cooper instead, but we must remember that free-agency is very different. All 32 teams are free to negotiate with Cooper, and history tells us proven NFL talents want to play with other proven NFL talents.
A lot of contending teams need weapons this year, which raises their chances to get a player like Amari Cooper. And lowers Miami’s chances dramatically. But Miami does have a luxury most teams don’t, the ability to outbid anybody.
But even then. Free agents pick their own destination, and traded players have to accept where they end up.
Offering Seattle the #29 overall could be where negotiations begin, in my opinion a solid price for the star WR is a 1st-round pick and a mid-round pick. Anything more than that would be overpaying heavily.
But I’m not sure overpaying is a worry for NFL teams after seeing how the Seahawks went about business when dealing their best player in franchise history. If Seattle got fleeced once, it can happen again.
DK Metcalf by the numbers:
- 2021 – 967 Yds – 75 Catches – 12 TD’s
- 2020 – 1,303 Yds – 83 Catches – 10 TD’s
- 2019 – 900 Yds- 58 Catches – 7 TD’s
How does Metcalf fit in McDaniel’s offense?
Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel talked before about how he wanted to build a track team around QB Tua Tagovailoa, if the objective really is to surround him with the best then the Dolphins need to start moving towards acquiring that type of talent without hesitation.
Brian Flores’ regime focused a lot on getting more value for a lesser price, if this taught any of us anything is that no matter the field or industry you always get what you pay for.
DK Metcalf is a dominant force in the blocking game for obvious reasons, but he’s built to be a teams most dangerous weapon in the passing game. Jaylen Waddle can’t do it all by himself and DK Metcalf is the perfect way to give the Dolphins offense the explosiveness they’ve been missing.
Chris Godwin got tagged, Calvin Ridley suspended, Davante Adams set to get tagged, Mike Williams extended. list goes on, the pool of quality WR candidates in free agency is becoming very small. The Miami Dolphins need to make a move very soon if they really want to make a splash.
