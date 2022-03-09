Miami Dolphins trade down in post-combine mock NFL Draft
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins will look to fill needs in the 2022 NFL Draft, and now have a better idea following the 2022 NFL combine in Indianapolis.
The NFL combine has come and gone and many players helped, or hurt, their stocks as they now focus towards their pro-days. The combine did show that players are getting faster, with the most sub 4.3 times in combine history, including two Baylor Bears running at or under 4.26 second 40-yard dashes.
The Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel were a clear talking point during the combine, as media members flocked to hear from the new head coach. The Dolphins are still under investigation due to the Brian Flores lawsuit, but it is clear McDaniel is only focused on building his team.
The Dolphins currently only the 29th overall pick in the first round to go along with seven other picks. The team will look to finally break the playoffs after two years of being a game out.
This will also be an interesting season for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He finally has a head coach that should cater to him and should build a roster to help the third year quarterback, but it is up to Tagovailoa to present results.
This mock draft is set just for that, to not just improve the roster, but to give any quarterback that steps in a winning chance.
*Note: This mock was made using PFN mock draft simulator.